Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Shares Down 10%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €69.05 ($77.58) and last traded at €69.11 ($77.65). Approximately 1,546,597 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €76.80 ($86.29).
The business’s fifty day moving average price is €89.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €97.59.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON)
Read More
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.