Albert Technologies (LON:ALB) Trading 56.9% Higher

Shares of Albert Technologies Ltd (LON:ALB – Get Rating) traded up 56.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11). 833,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 337,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).
The company has a market cap of £7.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.98.
About Albert Technologies (LON:ALB)
Recommended Stories
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Albert Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albert Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.