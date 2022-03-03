bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Down 2.8%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €13.94 ($15.66) and last traded at €13.98 ($15.71). Approximately 5,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.38 ($16.16).

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.52.

Get bet-at-home.com alerts:

About bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for bet-at-home.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bet-at-home.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.