Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $20.05. 7,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 632% from the average session volume of 1,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Demant A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

