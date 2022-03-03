Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.500-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.27 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS.

NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. 1,075,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,176. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $67.76.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.20.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after acquiring an additional 173,391 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.