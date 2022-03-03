Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Shares Down 5.3%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.20 and last traded at C$3.20. Approximately 25,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 10,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 21.51 and a quick ratio of 21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.57 million and a P/E ratio of -29.63.

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile (CVE:CKG)

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the discovery, exploration, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and South America. The company also explores for zinc ores. Its flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 14 mineral concessions totaling 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

