Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Shares Down 5.3%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.20 and last traded at C$3.20. Approximately 25,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 10,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.38.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 21.51 and a quick ratio of 21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.57 million and a P/E ratio of -29.63.
Chesapeake Gold Company Profile (CVE:CKG)
