Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.380-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.87 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.57.

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.28. 314,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,130. The stock has a market cap of $846.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $30.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

