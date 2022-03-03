FUNToken Price Reaches $0.0102 on Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $111.79 million and $11.15 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00034926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00104487 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

