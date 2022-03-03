Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.30 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.900-$4.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

NYSE CSV traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. 117,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,533. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $846.09 million, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 24.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,520 shares of company stock worth $187,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,421,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

