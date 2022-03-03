MOBOX One Day Volume Reaches $81.60 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One MOBOX coin can now be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00005717 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MOBOX has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. MOBOX has a total market cap of $198.31 million and approximately $81.60 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00042083 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.70 or 0.06661422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,402.54 or 0.99914600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002714 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

