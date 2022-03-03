SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.590-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SP. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of SP traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. 42,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SP Plus by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 115,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after buying an additional 33,994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SP Plus by 50,913.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

