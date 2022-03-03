Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.07)-($0.03) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $402-$406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.78 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.030 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.29.

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. 868,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,020. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $78,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 111.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

