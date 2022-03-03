Konomi Network (KONO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $913,607.00

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $913,607.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00034584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00104344 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

KONO is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,217,670 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

