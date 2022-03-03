BitBall Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,881.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $18,881.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,736.13 or 0.99960489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00075224 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00021863 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001971 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00267014 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,754,440 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

