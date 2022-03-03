Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.64. 174,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,737. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $963.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,424,000 after purchasing an additional 142,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83,922 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2,853.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 252,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 72,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.