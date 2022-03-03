Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

FC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 65,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.38 million, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

