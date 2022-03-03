Select Medical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,027 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,721% compared to the average volume of 52 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Select Medical by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. 623,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,665. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Select Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.