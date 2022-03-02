Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.27)-($1.24) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.49). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.270-$-1.240 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.12.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.70. 2,890,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $152.51 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.22.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

