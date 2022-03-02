ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $766,087.05 and $113,434.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,751.24 or 0.99987695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00075391 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022048 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001975 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00266520 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

