Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.93

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002118 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $31.19 billion and $1.18 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00186945 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00024942 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00022541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.67 or 0.00346640 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054790 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,162,713,384 coins and its circulating supply is 33,661,325,004 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

