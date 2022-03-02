Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 28.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. 215,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $278.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

