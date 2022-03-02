HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $928,327.19 and approximately $66.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,751.24 or 0.99987695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00075391 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022048 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001975 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00266520 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,331,355 coins and its circulating supply is 265,196,204 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

