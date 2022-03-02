Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 758.77%.

NYSE ASXC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 2,552,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a market cap of $161.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.60. Asensus Surgical has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,793,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,666 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asensus Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Asensus Surgical (Get Rating)

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.