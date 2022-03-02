Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $402 million-$406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.24 million.Zuora also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.07)-($0.03) EPS.

Shares of ZUO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 868,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,020. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.29.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $154,587.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $316,124.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Zuora by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Zuora by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zuora by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Zuora by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.