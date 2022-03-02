$1.23 EPS Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,886,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 582,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,884,000 after buying an additional 151,530 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,164. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 85.07%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

