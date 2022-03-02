HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 26,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $492.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.20.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $79,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $190,991.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,787 shares of company stock worth $700,770. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

