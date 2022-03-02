Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $48.20. 248,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Astec Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Astec Industries by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Astec Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.