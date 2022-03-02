VeriCoin (VRC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $32.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $379,546.29 and approximately $32.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,784.21 or 1.00109759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00075788 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00022419 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001988 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014884 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.27 or 0.00272693 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,712,318 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

