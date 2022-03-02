Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

BVN stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. 1,447,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,401. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mining company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.19). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Compass Group LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

