Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.29.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, reaching $89.94. 460,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,814. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $83.37 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

