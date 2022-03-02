M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.81.

MTB traded up $8.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,847. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.14.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in M&T Bank by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 15.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 26.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,054,000 after purchasing an additional 60,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

