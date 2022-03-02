$418.47 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) will announce $418.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $415.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.54 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $282.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.77. 6,648,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,376,776. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $25.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

