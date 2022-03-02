Marie Mendoza Sells 2,100 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,100 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $21,000.00.

KTOS stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,317. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -967.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

