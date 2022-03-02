Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.130-$4.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.46 billion-$24.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.23 billion.

M traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. 12,824,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,091,110. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 341,243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,553 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

