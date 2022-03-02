Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Anaplan updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PLAN traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.67. 5,879,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,489. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.20. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,672,854.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 16,021.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 36.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

