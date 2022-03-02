$160.08 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $160.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.70 million and the lowest is $156.00 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $152.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $648.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.00 million to $676.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $671.80 million, with estimates ranging from $635.15 million to $723.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -235.29%.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $63,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

