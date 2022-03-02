$231.67 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) will post sales of $231.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.00 million and the lowest is $231.50 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $182.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,773. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $96.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

