General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.710-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.46. 3,108,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,736,046. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.84. General Mills has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.22.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.