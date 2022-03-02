Datamine (DAM) Trading 1% Lower This Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $246,054.45 and approximately $6,437.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.58 or 0.00268832 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004553 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000608 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $504.30 or 0.01153048 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,178,043 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

