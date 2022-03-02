Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Sells 207 Shares of Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $13,337.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,596,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,593. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

