Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $5.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.68. 389,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.05. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.11 and a twelve month high of $190.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,073,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after acquiring an additional 276,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 233,337 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after acquiring an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 287,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,460,000 after acquiring an additional 172,950 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

