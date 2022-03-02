Brokerages Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.41 Billion

Analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) to post sales of $7.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.43 billion. Jabil posted sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $31.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.77 billion to $31.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.75 billion to $33.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,407 shares of company stock worth $8,299,320. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,242,000 after acquiring an additional 138,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Jabil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,970,000 after acquiring an additional 76,657 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.79. 1,095,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,281. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. Jabil has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $72.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

