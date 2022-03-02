Brokerages Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.03 Million

Analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) will post sales of $125.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.67 million and the lowest is $124.39 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $69.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $420.09 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $576.40 million, with estimates ranging from $552.41 million to $600.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,546. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $996.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 479.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 358,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 296,900 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

