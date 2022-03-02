Santo J. Costa Sells 10,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.63. 772,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,912. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

