Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells $175,900.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $175,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $175,600.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $195,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. 213,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,951. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 49.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 409.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

