Andrew D. Baglino Sells 3,500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $15.52 on Wednesday, reaching $879.89. 24,826,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,117,814. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $961.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $923.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $883.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

