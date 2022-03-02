TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Charles K. Cohn Purchases 221,408 Shares

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE NRDY traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 908,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 90,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRDY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

