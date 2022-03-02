Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Major Shareholder Sells $45,600,000.00 in Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ZETA stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,502. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

