$774.30 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) will report sales of $774.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $758.00 million and the highest is $792.60 million. Donaldson posted sales of $679.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average is $59.15. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Donaldson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after buying an additional 351,362 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 44,044 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,223,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

