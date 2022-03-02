GXChain (GXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $127.81 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. GXChain has a market capitalization of $127.81 million and $25.67 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00003888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000140 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002307 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000210 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,829,734 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

